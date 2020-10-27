Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 222,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,653,000 after acquiring an additional 84,066 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $245,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 601.1% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $75.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.42. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.