Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $999,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,346 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $157.97 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $167.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.24 and its 200-day moving average is $131.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.57.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.11, for a total value of $15,311,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,876,198.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

