Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of IBB opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.13.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

