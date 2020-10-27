Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $156,000 in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Zynga by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 28,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 97,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 358.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Zynga during the third quarter worth about $12,879,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush upped their target price on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 10,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $91,724.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,100.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,919 shares of company stock worth $3,545,101 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

