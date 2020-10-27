Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,732,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,380,000 after purchasing an additional 432,559 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 185,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $61,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 31,750 shares valued at $1,520,393. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.