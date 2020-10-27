Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $28,125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,873,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 37,969 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI stock opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.