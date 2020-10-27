Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,002,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $697,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,956 shares during the last quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,125,000. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 224,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,125,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,230,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,668.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 207,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,134,000 after buying an additional 196,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $116.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.56. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $122.82.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.