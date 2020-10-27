Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $977.00 to $1,142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.00.

In other The Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total transaction of $100,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 79,423 shares of company stock valued at $66,091,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,047.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $901.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.00.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

