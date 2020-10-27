Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,829,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,994,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.07 and a 12 month high of $192.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

