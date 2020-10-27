Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $241,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 41,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 51,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 11,310 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 84.36%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.19, for a total transaction of $328,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

