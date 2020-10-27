Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $92,000 in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 16,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

