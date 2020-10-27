Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $580,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $219.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.81. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

