Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,806,000 after acquiring an additional 474,412 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

