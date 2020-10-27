Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $63.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

