Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 113,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $2,122,000.

VO opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $187.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

