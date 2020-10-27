Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,508,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 352,407 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 239,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,482,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6,318.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $164.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $66.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 73.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BofA Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.