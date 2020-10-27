Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 363,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,075,000 after purchasing an additional 47,398 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 217.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 416,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,895,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,427,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $144.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.27 and a 12 month high of $150.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

