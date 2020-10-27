Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

VOT opened at $187.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $192.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

