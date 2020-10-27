Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,370,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,011 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 83,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP opened at $180.45 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $187.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

