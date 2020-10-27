Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $106.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.