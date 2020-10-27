Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,127 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.2% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 700.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $130.68 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $135.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.14 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

