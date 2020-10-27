Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,789 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,077,000 after buying an additional 4,401,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kellogg by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,163,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,137,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,252,000 after purchasing an additional 976,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,146,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,771,000 after purchasing an additional 79,332 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on K. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.32 per share, for a total transaction of $189,035.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 540,834 shares of company stock valued at $36,144,500 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K opened at $65.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $72.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

