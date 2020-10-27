Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,851 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 128,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in AbbVie by 664.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.71.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average is $90.97. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

