Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,329 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 842,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,579,000 after acquiring an additional 39,916 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.81. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $59.56.

