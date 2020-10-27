Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 3,794 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $213.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,215,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.