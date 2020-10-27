Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 462 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.06. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 71,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $10,096,115.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,584,529.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,391 shares of company stock worth $61,105,632 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

