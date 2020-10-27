Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 260 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $12,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,047.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $901.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $683.89. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.02 and a 52-week high of $1,092.80.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $492.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.55, for a total value of $4,397,750.00. Also, VP Tara L. Heath sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,009.00, for a total value of $100,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,423 shares of company stock valued at $66,091,269 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $763.00.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

