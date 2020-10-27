Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 866 Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after buying an additional 3,914,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,900,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,855,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,527,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,496,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,761,000 after purchasing an additional 205,508 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEEV opened at $296.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 144.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.19 and its 200 day moving average is $241.25. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $313.99.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $80,184.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at $433,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $691,427.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,127 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,373. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.28.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

