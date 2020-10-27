Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its holdings in Danaher by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 2,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in Danaher by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHR opened at $234.91 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $236.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total value of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,320 shares of company stock worth $25,512,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

