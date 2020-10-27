Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,895,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,591,000 after buying an additional 2,723,467 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 61,528 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 69,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,005,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

