Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

NYSE:CARR opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th.

