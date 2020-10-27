Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter worth about $232,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 2.9% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $168.13 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.81.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe's Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Lowe's Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe's Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe's Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe's Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

