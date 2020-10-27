Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

IWR opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

