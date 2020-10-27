Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.82.

In other The Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 1.37. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $375.60.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

