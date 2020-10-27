Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 88,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 228.7% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $82,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.