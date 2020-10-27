Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 606 Shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,440,000. 83.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68. Carrier Global has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

