Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,139 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MJ. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at $114,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 195,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 38,664 shares during the period.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF stock opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $20.80.

