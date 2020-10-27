Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 648 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 135.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 363.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 68.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 21,180,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $522,104,649.40. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

