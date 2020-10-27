Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 119.5% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $379,298,000 after buying an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its holdings in NIKE by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $205,905,000 after buying an additional 1,780,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 785,649 shares of company stock valued at $97,741,803. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Argus lifted their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE stock opened at $128.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The company has a market cap of $201.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

