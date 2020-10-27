Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,349 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 377.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of GE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66. The firm has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.12.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.