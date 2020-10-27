Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 9,349 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,349 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 176,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.25 to $6.81 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.12.

NYSE GE opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

