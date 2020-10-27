Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $319.06 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

