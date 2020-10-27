Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 666 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Illumina by 60.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its position in Illumina by 626.7% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $319.06 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.61.
In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ILMN. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.00.
Illumina Company Profile
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.
