Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,818,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,804,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,685,000 after buying an additional 161,840 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 184.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,573,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 890,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,508,000 after acquiring an additional 264,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,881,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $97.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.30. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.