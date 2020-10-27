Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

