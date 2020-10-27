Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,922 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $475.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.09. The stock has a market cap of $234.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $270,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.10, for a total value of $4,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,376 shares of company stock worth $22,499,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.10.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

