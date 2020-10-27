ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $560.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $465.00 to $560.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $478.84.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $501.61 on Friday. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $533.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $96.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.31, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.77.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.48, for a total value of $12,483,328.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,985.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,153,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,633,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,332,691,000 after buying an additional 164,302 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,478,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $599,030,000 after buying an additional 13,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $364,233,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 865,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $350,722,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.