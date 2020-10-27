Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

SHL stock opened at €37.67 ($44.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.60. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.80.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

