Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €42.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.37 ($49.85).

SHL stock opened at €37.67 ($44.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.60. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a fifty-two week high of €47.27 ($55.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.80.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

