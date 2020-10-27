Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.
SIA opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.64.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$162.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
