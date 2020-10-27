Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

SIA opened at C$12.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Sienna Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of C$8.85 and a 12 month high of C$19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.64.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) (TSE:SIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$162.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIA. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) from C$15.00 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA.TO) Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

