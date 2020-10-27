Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives €28.75 Average PT from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €28.75 ($33.82).

Several analysts have commented on LIGHT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

