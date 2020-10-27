Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Posts Earnings Results

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 6.64%.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $417.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,134 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,441.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Son-Jai Paik purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $152,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.